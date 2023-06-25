Celta

Liverpool face Gabri Veiga transfer block

Liverpool’s push for Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga has been blocked in recent days.

Jurgen Klopp is planning a squad overhaul this summer, with a string of experienced players already leaving, and the club dropping down into the Europa League in 2023/24.

Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has already arrived at Anfield and Klopp is working on a deal for Veiga ahead of preseason.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the two clubs are still some distance apart in their valuations of the 21-year-old.

No transfer is expected to be completed until next month with Veiga currently away on international duty with the Spain U21’s.

Liverpool are willing to offer Veiga a €5m salary on Merseyside but they are looking to negotiate on his €40m release clause in Galicia.

Celta are pragmatic over their chances of retaining Veiga this summer but they will demand the full clause as talks progress.

