Juventus tracking Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso

Atletico Madrid are set for summer changes with defender Mario Hermoso a potential departure in the coming weeks.

Diego Simeone is expected to sell and buy players in the run up to the 2023/24 season as he looks to remould his squad.

Hermoso played a reduced role last season as the former Espanyol centre back made 24 league starts also covering at left back.

Despite not being removed from Simeone’s plans, the Spanish international is rumoured to be frustrated at a lack of certainty surrounding his starting place.

As per reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Serie A giants Juventus are monitoring the situation, ahead of a potential bid.

Juventus are concerned they may lose key star Bremer to a Premier League team and Hermoso has been highlighted as a possible replacement.

However, Atletico are likely to stick to Hermoso’s €85m release clause in Madrid, and Juventus do not have the budget to meet that.