Granada preparing Yerry Mina free transfer move

Newly promoted Granada are considering a move for former Barcelona defender Yerry Mina.

The Andalucians want to bring more experience into their squad, ahead of their top-flight return in 2023/24, with Mina an option.

The Colombian international is currently without a club after leaving Premier League side Everton at the end of last season.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Granada have reached out to Mina’s representatives over a potential deal, amid growing interest from Fulham.

The 28-year-old is attracting interest from clubs across Europe and Granada will be looking to put together a strong package for the towering centre back.

Despite struggling with injuries during his time in England, Mina has a reputation as an effective enforcer, if he can stay fit.

No immediate decision is expected, with Mina considering his next move, but Paco Lopez will be aiming to complete the bulk of his transfer business in time for the start of preseason training.

Images via Getty Images