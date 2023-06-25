Gabriel Paulista and Valencia at odds over veteran defender’s future

It is likely to be another summer where Valencia are active in the transfer market, with significant departures expected in particular.

Giorgi Mamardashvili and Yunus Musah have both been heavily linked with moves away, with a host of clubs across Europe interested in both, with Valencia likely to accept €25m for each player.

Another player that Valencia hope to move on is Gabriel Paulista. With Ruben Baraja now in charge on a full-time basis, he is keen to make changes, and his future plans do not appear to involve the 32-year-old.

However, Diario AS have reported that Gabriel, who is one of the highest earners at Los Che, is keen to see out the final year of his deal. Valencia are even prepared to mutual agree a contract termination this summer, which would see Gabriel exit a year early, but the player does not consider this an option.

It could be a problem for Valencia if they can’t move on Gabriel. With their salary cap set to be reduced again, they will need to cut costs, and getting one of their highest earners off the books would be ideal. However, it will be tricky to do so.