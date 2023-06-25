FFF chief backs Emmanuel Macron’s Kylian Mbappe transfer stance

Keeping Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain remains a top priority across French football and political circles.

The Les Bleus captain has confirmed his intention not to activate a clause to extend his contract in Paris this summer.

Mbappe’s current PSG deal runs until 2024, with an option to increase that to 2025 remaining unused by Mbappe, ahead of a crunch few weeks.

Despite Mbappe’s insistence that he could change his position in the next 12 months, PSG find themselves facing a major call on their talisman’s future.

The French side could sell him ahead of the 2023/24 season, with a rumoured €200m asking price sent to Real Madrid, to avoid a free transfer departure in 2024.

However, despite the growing sense of Mbappe’s seeing his long term future outside of France, FFF boss Philippe Diallo claimed president Emmanuel Macron’s readiness to ‘pressure’ Mbappe to stay will be backed by the federation.

“Everyone wants the best players in their league. They’re the ones who make you dream, the ones who change games,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“The longer he’s in France, the better for French football. But it’s not up to me, as president of the federation, to change the will of a player.”