Fabrizio Romano clarifies Antoine Griezmann’s future following interest from Saudi Arabia

Antoine Griezmann’s future at Atletico Madrid has been the subject of speculation over the last few weeks, since it was revealed that his release clause at Los Colchoneros is a measly €25m.

Paris Saint-Germain had been interested in signing him, while recent reports have stated that a delegation from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr met with Griezmann’s representatives this week.

Despite this, Griezmann has absolutely no intention to leave Atletico during the summer transfer window, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Griezmann had an outstanding 2022-23 season with Atletico, racking up 15 goals and 16 assists in LaLiga as Diego Simeone’s side narrowly missed out on overthrowing city rivals Real Madrid for second place.

However, Atletico will hope that their strong form this year can propel them into the title fight next season, and with Griezmann as their talisman, they will fancy their chances of challenging Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Retaining Griezmann is the best piece of business that Atletico Madrid can do this summer, and it is extremely good news for them that the French international has no intention of leaving the club.

