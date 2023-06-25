Barcelona to be made to wait for Vitor Roque to join Xavi Hernandez’s squad

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer window so far this summer. Having already signed Mikayil Faye, they have reached pre-contract agreements with Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan, with both set to join from next month.

However, they are showing no signs of relenting, with a deal having also been agreed to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. The 18-year-old, who has been in blistering form for the Brazilian outfit this year, has agreed a long-term contract.

Barcelona view Roque has an ideal backup option to Robert Lewandowski, and with him being so young, there is an expectation that he will remain as first-choice striker for many years to come once the Pole steps aside.

However, it appears that Barcelona will have to wait before Roque joins the club. According to Marca, he will not join until January, and will instead see out the rest of the Brazilian season with Paranaense.

Barcelona would prefer to have Roque join this summer, although it will depend on whether he can be registered with LaLiga. Significant sales will be required before this becomes an actuality, and it would far from ideal if Xavi Hernandez were to be without Roque for the first half of next season.