Barcelona strongly considering moves for experienced LaLiga duo as pivot options run dry

Following Sergio Busquets’ decision to leave at the end of the 2022-23 season, Barcelona have been left with trying to find a replacement for their former captain.

It is an area of top priority for Barcelona, as they currently have no natural pivot in the first team squad. Several targets have been identified, including Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich, although their pursuit of both has been fruitless so far.

A move for Marcelo Brozovic is close to falling by the wayside, which has led Barcelona to consider other options. According to Jijantes, they are evaluating the possibility of signing either Dani Parejo or Oriol Romeu.

ℹ️ Informa @JijantesFC Dani Parejo (Villarreal), que tendría una cláusula de salida, y Oriol Romeu (Girona) son los dos jugadores que está valorando con fuerza el Barça para reforzar el pivote defensivo. A la vez, se sigue trabajando en intentar cerrar a Zubimendi o Brozovic. pic.twitter.com/H0C5ueWrzJ — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) June 25, 2023

Both Parejo and Romeu have bags of experience under their belts, the former especially, and it is expected that neither Villarreal nor Girona respectively would demand a high fee for their sales.

A short-term fix appears to be the way that Barcelona are approaching their picot search this summer, and taken this into account, signing Parejo or Romeu would certainly not be the worst idea.