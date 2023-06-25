Barcelona at risk of missing out on pivot target with agreement close for Saudi Arabia move

Having been ruled out of moves for Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich this summer, Barcelona have recently turned their attention towards Marcelo Brozovic in their search for Sergio Busquets’ replacement.

Inter Milan are open to selling Brozovic, although Barcelona aren’t the only side interested in signing the 30-year-old this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr currently in prime position to do a deal.

Matteo Moretto has reported that Inter and Al-Nassr are in advanced negotiations, in a deal that would see Brozovic move for just over €20m. Both sides are keen to finalise the agreement as soon as possible, and a delegation from the Saudi side is set to arrive in Milan on Sunday.

Barcelona are very interested in signing Brozovic, but they are at serious risk of missing out unless they make a move in the very near future, as negotiations between Inter, Al-Nassr and the Croatian’s representatives are expected to be resolved on Monday.

Barcelona’s search for a Busquets replacement has been unsuccessful so far, and they have look set to miss out on another target, unless they do something about it now.