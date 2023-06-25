Andoni Iraola to raid Rayo Vallecano for Alvaro Garcia

Andoni Iraola is plotting a move for one of his former Rayo Vallecano stars this month.

Iraola opted against signing a contract extension in Vallecas as he accepted a move to Premier League side Bournemouth.

The Cherries are expected to invest heavily in the summer transfer market with Iraola tipped to build on the progress of last season.

The Basque coach has already secured his first move of the window, bringing in Dutch international Justin Kluivert from AS Roma, following a loan spell at Valencia in 2022/23.

Excited to have signed for @afcbournemouth! I’ll see you soon, Cherries 🍒 pic.twitter.com/fccy8UC79Y — Justin Dean Kluivert (@justinkluivert) June 24, 2023

As per reports from Mundo Deportico, Iraola wants to bring in more attacking reinforcements, with Rayo striker Alvaro Garcia a target.

Garcia is contracted to Rayo until 2026, but they are willing to listen to offers of €10m for the 30-year-old, with 25% going to former side Cadiz.

The experienced forward was a key part of Iraola’s Rayo and the challenge of playing outside of Spain could be tempting.