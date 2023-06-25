Analysis: Will a change of system revitalise Real Madrid next season?

It has already been a very busy summer for Real Madrid. Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu have already been signed before the transfer window has even opened, as Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is given a makeover from the 2022-23 season.

However, no more arrivals are expected at Real Madrid this summer, despite Karim Benzema, who left earlier this month in order to join Al-Ittihad, having not been replaced, with Joselu likely to be a replacement for Mariano Diaz, who has also left the club.

Los Blancos have been linked with several top strikers, including Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, but they are unprepared to pay the extortionate asking prices set by Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, which means that any move this summer is very unlikely.

With no star striker, Ancelotti is reportedly considering a change in system for next season, which would see him move away from his typical 4-3-3 in favour of playing a 4-3-1-2. The move would see Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo take on more responsibility as they would be played more centrally, as “inside forwards”.

Jude Bellingham would operate just in behind, although Brahim Diaz is also an option here for Ancelotti, and when Joselu is on the pitch, this position would be taken away in favour of a regular number nine.

It would certainly be an interesting switch for Ancelotti, but it is one that has the potential to be very successful, especially for Rodrygo. As an inside forward that has license to roam from the wing to inside, he can take up numerous advantageous positions, which is a notable strength of his.

Rodrygo played as a striker on occasion during 2022-23, when Benzema was injured or struggling for fitness, but this role would allow him to also operate on the right, which could be a case of best of both worlds.

The move could also see Vinicius become even more impactful, although he is likely to be less suited than Rodrygo as he is more of a typical winger. Still, it gives him license to come inside at will, allowing for Fran Garcia to overlap effectively, much like he did at Rayo Vallecano.

Bellingham, as a ten, should work, as he has the playmaking abilities to thrive there. Coupled with his goalscoring, which is gradually improving year-on-year, it should be a role that works well for the England international.

The 4-3-1-2 system will also allow Real Madrid to overload the midfield, giving them to chance to dominate opponents at will, although it could prove difficult when playing against a low block.

It is likely that this system change will take some getting used to for the Real Madrid squad, especially the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo, but Ancelotti has the players at his disposal to make it work. Whether he does utilise the 4-3-1-2, remains to be seen.