Analysis: Can Luis Enrique keep Kylian Mbappe at PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain are set for a decisive few weeks on and off the pitch.

The Parisians are set for changes in their squad and in the dugout with Lionel Messi already leaving the French capital.

Messi’s move to Inter Miami is not expected to be the final departure from the club ahead of the 2023/24 season with head coach Christophe Galtier on the verge of leaving.

The club hierarchy were left frustrated at another Champions League struggle last season and Galtier is set to pay the price with his job at the Parc des Princes.

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique is waiting in the wings to replace him with potential arrival set for June 28 ahead of preseason training next month.

Enrique will be busy from the start in Paris with Kylian Mbappe’s future continuing to dominate headlines in France and Spain.

Mbappe has indicated he will not activate a clause to extend his contract from to 2025 as part of an expiring option to do so this summer.

The France captain is out of contract at the end of 2023/24 but he insisted there could be another change of heart.

PSG face a decision to sell him this summer to protect themselves against a free transfer exit in 2024.

The chances of that appear slim, with Mbappe’s value set at €200m, despite his contract status, and Real Madrid unwilling to pay that, as they prepare to make a move in 2024.

Enrique is left to balance the situation and plan for both life after Mbappe and the possibility of a bold swing to stay in Paris.

PSG’s struggles in the Champions League appear to be a key factor for Mbappe, alongside a long standing affiliation with Real Madrid, and Enrique has pedigree in the competition.

The former Barcelona boss lifted the trophy with La Blaugrana in 2015 with none of PSG’s previous five bosses winning the competition prior to their time in Paris.

No Messi will place more pressure on Mbappe’s shoulders, but Enrique’s enigmatic style will be well received by the striker, and his performance will decide where Mbappe plays in 2024/25.