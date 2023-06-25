Alex Baena being kept out of the limelight during U21 Euros as Federico Valverde investigation rolls on

Alex Baena has been one of the stars of Spain’s opening two matches at the U21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia. The Villarreal midfielder scored La Rojita’s first goal at the tournament, and has generally performed at a high level.

Despite this, very little coverage has been devoted to him, as he has not taken the opportunity to speak to the media so far. This is an intended tactic by the Spanish camp, as well as Baena’s lawyers, so that no attention is drawn towards the investigation regarding the incident that took place between the 22-year-old and Federico Valverde in April, as per Relevo.

Baena and Valverde were involved in an altercation in the parking area of the Santiago Bernabeu, in which the latter is alleged to have punched the Villarreal youngster. The case was subsequently reported to the National Police, as well as the Competition Committee.

It is not yet known when the outcome of either investigation will be concluded, but for the time being, Baena’s full focus is on Spain’s attempts to win this summer’s U21 Euros.