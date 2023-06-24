(WATCH) Vinicius Junior signs shirt mid-game in Orlando legends friendly

Real Madrid got a first glimpse of Vinicius Junior’s new look in the 2023 Beautiful Game friendly in Orlando.

Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho teamed up for the second year to put on a summer match in the USA involving football stars past and present, alongside celebrities and influencers.

Vinicius took time out from his summer break to make a cameo appearance for both teams as Ronaldinho’s R10 side emerged as 4-3 winners over Carlos’ RC3 set up.

Goals from Jay Jay Okocha, and a superb effort from Rivaldo, got the ball rolling on a fun night in Florida before Vini teed up former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert to put Ronaldinho’s team ahead.

Goals from Cafu and Lucas Moura followed, as Vinicius scooped home a cheeky goal, before switching sides at the break, and stopping for mid-games breaks to take selfies and sign shirts with the gathered crowds at the Exploria Stadium.

Dybala puts it on a plate for Vinicius Jr – only to sign autographs for the crowd after the miss 😂 This is from ‘The Beautiful Game’ charity match organized by Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos pic.twitter.com/akvSnARtLp — Wayne Girard (@WayneinRome) June 24, 2023

🇧🇷 VINICIUS, CON NUEVO LOOK 👀 ✍🏼 Falla una ocasión y firma algunas camisetas. 🤳 Marca un gol y se hace un selfie con los aficionados. pic.twitter.com/jUQ6IolWEY — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) June 24, 2023

Vinicius is due back in Madrid on July 19, with the Los Blancos squad expected to have already travelled to the USA for their preseason tour, and he will join up later in the month.

Images via Frank Khalid Twitter