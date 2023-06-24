WATCH: Spiderman actor Tom Holland urges Harry Kane to go to Real Madrid

It’s no secret that Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a new striker over the last few weeks, following Karim Benzema’s decision to leave the club at the end of the 2022-23 season.

One of the leading names to be linked with Real Madrid is Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur striker only has one year left on his current contract, and is expected to be on the move this summer as a result.

However, he has also been linked with Manchester United, who are keen to keep him in the Premier League. Spiderman actor Tom Holland, who is a massive Spurs fan, has made his feelings clear as to where he would want the 29-year-old to go.

“Go to (Real) Madrid. Go and be the best football player in the world, and you deserve to be.”

It’s no secret that Kane wants to win trophies, which he has been unable to do at Spurs. Holland clearly wants to see the English international do that, and he would be able to do see at Real Madrid.

However, a move for Kane to Real Madrid looks unlikely at the moment, with Los Blancos unwilling to pay Spurs’ asking price, believed to be in excess of €100m, as they feel it to be far too much for a player who can leave for free next summer.