Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze being courted by Italian giants as part of €30m deal

Samuel Chukwueze could well be on the move this summer, with Villarreal likely to allow him to leave as he has just one year left on his current contract.

Real Madrid have been linked with the 24-year-old, as have Premier League sides Liverpool and Arsenal. However, it appears that AC Milan are in pole position to sign Chukwueze, with Relevo reporting that they have made him one of their top targets.

Following Sandro Tonali’s impending departure to Newcastle United, Milan will have funds to spend, and they intend to devote some of them towards Chukwueze, with a €30m operation being lined up for the Nigerian international.

Milan are expected to up their pursuit of Chukwueze next week, once Tonali’s transfer has officially been confirmed. They will hope to complete the deal over the next few weeks.

Villarreal could be very busy this summer in terms of departures. With Nicolas Jackson on his way to Chelsea, and Chukwueze potentially on his way to Milan, there will be significant funds coming in at Els Groguets.