Top German clubs interested in signing exciting young talent from Real Madrid

Real Madrid have some of the finest young talents in Spain coming through their ranks, with several of them having been key parts of Raul Gonzalez’s promotion-chasing Castilla side for the 2022-23 season.

Castilla take on Eldense in the second leg of the Primera Federacion promotion play-off final on Sunday evening, and victory would see them elevated into the second tier of Spanish football for next season.

Sergio Arribas is expected to be a key player, as he has been all season for Castilla, having notched 28 goal contributions across the campaign. However, the match against Eldense could very well be his final one in a Real Madrid shirt.

According to BILD, the 21-year-old was scouted by nine Bundesliga clubs during last weekend’s first leg, with more expected to be present at Sunday’s match. Among these will be Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Arribas has been on the fringes of the Real Madrid first team for much of the 2022-23 season, but he could well be on his way this summer without having had the chance to properly establish himself.