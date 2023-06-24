Spain clinch U21 European Championship spot with Croatia win

Spain have secured a place in the 2023 UEFA U21 European Championship semi finals via a 1-0 win over Croatia.

La Roja have eased into the knockout stages with two wins so far in the group stages ahead of facing rivals Ukraine in the coming days.

On the back of cruising to a 3-0 win over co-hosts Romania, Spain were in a strong position to reach the next phase, ahead of facing Romania.

Former Barcelona striker Abel Ruiz did the damage for Santi Denia’s side in Bucharest as his close range finish secured a 1-0 win.

¡La selección sub21 de fútbol gana 1-0 a Croacia 🇭🇷 en la segunda jornada y asegura el pase A CUARTOS de la Eurocopa! El gol de Abel Ruíz en el minuto 1 pone a España 🇪🇸 con 6pts y se jugará el liderato contra 🇺🇦. 🎟️ ¡Un paso más cerca de #París2024!pic.twitter.com/u6bwamwS1h — InfoOlímpica (@Info_Olimpica) June 24, 2023

Spain were forced to survive a few scares after the restart as Arnau Tenas made a string of key stops and Spain’s forward line wasted their own chances.

Spain’s clash with Ukraine will determine top spot in Group B, ahead of the knockout stages with the group winners, paired against the runners up of Group D. including France and Italy.

Images via Getty Images