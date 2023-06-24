Sevilla veteran Nemanja Gudelj signs contract extension

Sevilla have confirmed a contract extension for Nemanja Gudelj until 2026.

The Serbian international was on a list of players with an expiring contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this month and he will now remain in Andalucia.

Jose Luis Mendilibar has stuck by the 31-year-old since his arrival at the club, and he played a vital role in their seventh UEFA Cup/Europa League title win last month.

Gudelj’s versatility to play in defence and midfield has been a key factor in the club’s move to retain him for the upcoming campaign.

🚀 From long-range strikes to a midfielder-turned-defender, what can't this man do? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GHoZuZJkHr — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 24, 2023

He played more minutes than any other player in 2022/23 (4,463) including 34 La Liga appearances and will retain a key role next season.

Gudelj joined Sevilla in 2019, after pushing to leave Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, following a loan spell at Sporting Lisbon in 2018.

Mendilibar’s squad will to return to preseason training in the coming weeks ahead of their first summer warm up game against Premier League side Crystal Palace on July 31.