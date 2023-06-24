Sergio Busquets was desperate to be reunited with Lionel Messi following Barcelona exit decision

On Friday, Sergio Busquets was announced as an Inter Miami player, with the 34-year-old having decided to join the MLS side following his exit from Barcelona at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The move will see Busquets link up with close friend and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, who announced earlier this month that he would be joining Inter Miami when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires.

According to Sport, once he had decided to leave Barcelona, Busquets had it in his mind to be reunited with Messi, two years after the Argentine was forced to leave the Blaugrana due to problems with his registration.

Despite having received astronomical contract offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, Busquets was keen to be teammates with Messi again, and he also feels that being in the USA will be better for him and his family.

There has been talk over the last few weeks regarding a possible pact between Messi, Busquets and Jordi Alba which would see them all join the same team this summer. Although Messi denied that to be the case, it could now be a very real possibility that the three former Barcelona teammates end up at Inter Miami, with Alba still deciding his next move.