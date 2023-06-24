Rivaldo backs Brazil move for Carlo Ancelotti

Rivaldo has become the latest Brazilian to support a move to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as the Samba Boys head coach in 2024.

The Brazilian FA have made no secret of their desire to bring in Ancelotti, as Tite’s long term replacement, following his exit after the 2022 World Cup.

Ramon Menezes has been placed in interim charge in 2023, with Brazil assessing their options, and Ancelotti aiming to stay with Real Madrid until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Ancelotti is determined to complete his contract in Madrid, and bounce back from a disappointing end to the 2022/23 campaign, with Los Blancos star Rodrygo Goes claiming the Brazil squad want him in the role.

However, despite his popularity within the squad, Ancelotti would be the first non-Brazilian to take the job, which has caused friction amongst fans.

Rivaldo conceded the situation is not ideal, but backed Ancleotti, if the option remains.

“It will be historic to have our first foreign coach, and although I don’t agree with the decision, I really hope Ancelotti becomes our first foreign coach and to be world champion in 2026”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Ancelotti’s quality is not in doubt, he’s an excellent coach who can get good results from the Brazil squad and I’m grateful to have have been coached by him in the past.

“He’s highly respected around the world and that’s reflected in the Brazil fans and press, who are enthusiastic about the possibility of appointing a quality and experienced coach.”