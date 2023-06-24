Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo linked with shock move to Serie A giants

Real Sociedad had a sensational 2022-23 season, which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over a decade. Several players had excellent individual campaigns for Txuri-Urdinak, with one of those being Takefusa Kubo.

Kubo joined from Real Madrid on a permanent deal last summer, having had loan spells at four different LaLiga clubs over the previous three years. The Japanese international contributed nine goals and four assists in his first season in San Sebastian, helping La Real to fourth place in LaLiga.

Kubo’s performances have attracted interest from Napoli, with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) reporting that the Serie A champions are considering a move for the 22-year-old as a possible replacement for Mexican winger Hirving Lozano. The report also states that Napoli also have Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino on their shortlist.

Real Sociedad are likely to demand Kubo’s release clause, believed to be €60m, if any club does come calling this summer. They are keen to keep him around going forward, and rightly so, too.