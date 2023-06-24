Real Sociedad finding it tough to re-sign talented striker on permanent deal

Real Sociedad had an excellent 2022-23 season, securing Champions League qualification for the first time in over a decade. It was a fantastic achievement for Imanol Alguacil and his side, many of whom had very good individual seasons.

One of those was Alexander Sorloth. The Norwegian striker, at the club on a second successive loan spell, scored 12 goals in 34 appearances for La Real in LaLiga, which saw him end up as the club’s top scorer.

It was a stark improvement from his first season at the club, which saw him score just four goals in LaLiga. Understandably, given the improvement, La Real are keen to re-sign him for next season, this time on a permanent basis.

However, MD have reported that Sorloth’s parent club, RB Leipzig, have made it difficult for La Real to re-sign the 27-year-old, who is not in their plans going forward. The Bundesliga side have increased their asking price to €15m, whereas La Real are only prepared to pay €10m as a maximum.

It remains to be seen whether Real Sociedad can work out a deal for Sorloth, but it would be an excellent piece of business if they can re-sign him for next season and beyond.