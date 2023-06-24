Real Madrid hoping to generate €400m per year as part of new club strategy

There is little doubt that Real Madrid are one of the best run football clubs not only in Spain, but also the world. Under the stewardship of Florentino Perez, Los Blancos has become one of the most profitable clubs across the globe.

However, they aren’t resting on their laurels, and are now exploring other avenue in which to bring in additional funding, which can be used on the first team.

They hope to do so once the renovations to the new Santiago Bernabeu are complete. Relevo have reported that Real Madrid hope to generate as much as €400m per year from their new stadium, through as series of events that they plan to host all-year round.

The first big non-football event that the new Bernabeu will host is the Taylor Swift concert next May. The club hopes to bring several more huge music stars to the Spanish capital as part of their project to generate a continuous stream of funds coming in.

If Real Madrid can hit their targets with this project, they could have an almost-unlimited budget for transfers going forward, which is a scary thought for the rest of the clubs in European football.