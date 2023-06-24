Quique Setien not keen on massive influx of new signings at Villarreal

It has already been a very busy summer for Villarreal, who have secured the pre-contract signings of Denis Suarez, Ben Brereton-Diaz and Santi Comesana.

Departures have been just as active. Nicolas Jackson is on his way to Chelsea, while Samuel Chukwueze is also expected to leave this summer, with AC Milan leading the race to sign the Nigerian international. Arnaut Danjuma, who will return from his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur, is also expected to head out of the exit door.

There could be further outgoings, with Alex Baena, Pau Torres and Juan Foyth among those having been linked with moves away. However, if there is significant movement on the outgoings, Villarreal head coach Quique Setien does not want a massive influx of signings, according to MD.

Setien is keen for next season’s squad to consist of only 22 or 23 players, which is roughly how many players are in the first team at the moment, with the inclusion of the new signings.

It is shaping up to be a very profitable summer for Villarreal, and given Setien’s request, it is unlikely that spending will be very high during the transfer window.