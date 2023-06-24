Premier League sides tracking Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos

Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos is on the summer transfer radar of clubs in the Premier League according to growing reports.

The Argentinian international scored from the penalty spot as Sevilla secured a superb UEFA Europa League final win over AS Roma last month on the back of a mixed season in Andalucia.

The 28-year-old has seen his role at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan reduce in the last 12 months with new boss Jose Luis Mendilibar uncertain on his plan for the former Marseille star.

Ocampos was loaned to Ajax at the start of 2022/23, with the Dutch side ending the agreement early, as he returned to Spain.

The lack of certainty over his role could lead to a summer exit with Fulham ready to make a bid in the coming weeks.

As per the Daily Mail, Ocampos’ current deal includes an €80m release clause, which Fulham and other English sides will offer, and Sevilla will accept half that in potential talks.