Manchester City delete Ilkay Gundogan kit picture

Barcelona’s push for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has taken a bold twist.

La Blaugrana have been working on a deal to sign the German international since the start of 2023 amid rumours he wants to leave Manchester.

Despite playing a pivotal in City’s incredible treble win at the end of the 2022/23 season, Gundogan has remained open to a possible exit, despite Pep Guardiola’s hope over retaining him.

📸 Manchester City have announced their new home kit with Gündogan posing. pic.twitter.com/EyYKpr8QTE — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 24, 2023

Barcelona are rumoured to be on the verge of completing a move, as part of a two year contract, to block City’s 12-month proposal.

Gundogan is currently away on his summer break, following the June international break, but City have been forced into a reported climbdown on the 32-year-old.

Despite his expected move to Barcelona, Gundogan was presented at the front of City’s kit launch for the 2023/24 campaign, as part of a social media campaign that was quickly deleted by the Premier League champions.