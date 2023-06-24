Barcelona to hold off their pursuit of talented Spanish youngster for the time being

Barcelona are very keen to sign a new right back this summer, having been left very short on options in that area of the pitch.

Hector Bellerin’s January exit to Sporting CP meant that there is no natural right back option in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, which meant that Jules Kounde, who prefers to play in central defence, had to play there for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

Barcelona want to use Kounde in his natural position going forward, so a new right back will be essential. Ivan Fresneda is one of the options available to them, although MD have reported that the 18-year-old is not a priority at the moment.

Fresneda is available for €20m this summer, following Real Valladolid’s relegation from LaLiga, but Barcelona want to target a more experienced right back firstly, although they could move for Fresneda later this summer.

Fresneda would allow Barcelona to solve their long-term right back issues, and be something that can play there for many years to come. However, it makes sense that Xavi wants more experience, given the club’s failings in Europe during the 2022-23 season.

