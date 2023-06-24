Barcelona running out of time to sign Sergio Busquets replacement

On Friday, Sergio Busquets signed with Inter Miami, meaning that he will link up with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, who announced earlier this month that he would be joining the MLS side.

Busquets brought the curtain down on his Barcelona career at the end of the 2022-23 season, despite Xavi Hernandez’s eagerness to keep him at the club for at least one more year. It has meant that a replacement needs to be signed.

Several names have been linked with succeeding Busquets. Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich are leading candidates, but Barcelona will find it very difficult to sign either player this summer.

Marcelo Brozovic has also emerged as a target, although MD have reported that Inter Milan are keen to sell him as soon as possible in order to sign a replacement, earmarked as Sassuolu’s Davide Frattesi.

Brozovic, who Inter value at €25m, has been the subject of intense interest from Saudi Arabia, and this could scupper Barcelona’s chances of signing him, unless they make their move in the very neat future.