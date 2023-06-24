Barcelona racing against the clock to activate Yannick Carrasco’s buyout clause

In January, it was revealed that Barcelona had negotiated a buyout clause with Atletico Madrid for Yannick Carrasco, as part of the negotiations which saw Memphis Depay sign for Los Colchoneros.

Carrasco’s release clause at Atletico is €60m, but Barcelona can sign him for as little as €16m. However, they only have until the 30th of June to activate the clause, as it expires from the start of next month, according to MD.

Currently, signing Carrasco is not a priority for Barcelona, although Xavi Hernandez is happy for the club to press ahead with plans, but Ferran Torres must be sold firstly before a move for the Belgian international can be launched.

Torres has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona, where he has fallen out of favour over the last year. However, with no immediate enquiries, selling him before the end of the month looks highly unlikely.

This is likely to mean that Barcelona do not activate Carrasco’s clause, which will certainly be good news for Atletico Madrid, who are keen to keep the 29-year-old at the club.

