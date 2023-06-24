Barcelona not interested in selling star midfielder this summer following interest from European giants

Barcelona had a fine 2022-23 campaign. Having won their first LaLiga title in four years, they also added the Spanish Super Cup in Xavi Hernandez’s first full season in charge.

One of the architects of their success was Frenkie De Jong. The Dutchman had a stellar campaign, in which he stepped his performance levels up massively from previous seasons. However, it could all have been so different, if he had opted to join Manchester United last summer, with Barcelona having been open to selling him.

The Blaugrana do not intend to make the same mistake twice, with Sport reporting that De Jong is considered to be “non-transferable” this summer. It comes following interest in his services from Bayern Munich (according to BILD), with Thomas Tuchel reportedly being a big fan of the Dutch international.

It’s clear to see why De Jong is so valued at Barcelona, and with Sergio Busquets having now left, he is likely to take on more responsibility in midfield. Keeping him should be absolutely essential.

Image via ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images