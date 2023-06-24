Barcelona end 2022-23 season in style after completing historic sextet

The 2022-23 season was an excellent one for Barcelona as a club. Not only did their men’s and women’s football teams have great success, but also the club’s other sports teams.

Xavi Hernandez’s side won the LaLiga title for the first time in four years, capping off a fine first full season in charge for the 43-year-old.

Barcelona Femeni were even better. They wrapped their fourth consecutive league title, losing only one match in the process. However, their crowning glory came in the Champions League, which they won for the second time in three years.

Barcelona’s roller hockey and handball teams also won their respective league titles in 2022-23, while their basketball side did likewise last week after defeating Real Madrid in the finals of the 2023 Liga Endesa Playoffs.

The sextet was completed on Friday, with Barcelona’s futsal team winning their league title after defeating Jean Paraiso, marking a historic achievement in the club’s history as its six teams have never all won their league titles in the same season.