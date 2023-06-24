Barcelona continue improving finances after agreeing deal with Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration

Barcelona have been making moves in the last few weeks, not only in the transfer market but also in the commercial side of the club.

Having recently recruited technology giant Philips, Barcelona have now agreed a deal with Prime, run by internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI, to become the club’s new energy drink partner. Barcelona’s deal with Gatorade expires at the end of this month, and the decision has been taken to replace them with Prime.

Prime is one of the fastest growing drinks companies in the world at the moment, and is especially popular in the United Kingdom and United States of America, the home countries of Paul (USA) and KSI (UK).

Prime have already partnered with Arsenal and the UFC, but Barcelona will allow them to continue expanding even further. The club is also set to benefit from the deal, as the funds acquired will be a big help towards improving its financial situation.