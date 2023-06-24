Barcelona at risk of missing out on re-signing young talent with trio of LaLiga clubs circling

Barcelona’s scouts are well aware of the young talent that exists in Spanish football, especially when it is players that have previously been at the club.

Mika Marmol, who came through the La Masia academy, had a fine first season at FC Andorra, who signed him on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer. As a result, Sport have reported that he has attracted interest from sides in LaLiga, including Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano and newly-promoted Las Palmas.

Marmol has a €3m release clause release clause at FC Andorra, and should this be activated, Barcelona would receive €1.5m by virtue of having a 50% sell-on clause.

Alternatively, they could re-sign him this summer, as they have a €1m buy-back option. It is a possibility that Barcelona plan to look at, although it is not a priority, with other areas of the first team being more important at this moment in time.

Barcelona could certainly do worse than re-signing Marmol this summer, even if it is just to immediately sell him back on for profit. However, he could also make an impact on the first team, if given the opportunity.