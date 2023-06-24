Barcelona add striking new aspect to club badge ahead of 2023-24 season

Barcelona’s kits for the 2023-24 season will certainly be different to their 2022-23 counterparts, not only in the design of the kits itself, but also in regards to the badge.

Next season, Barcelona will have a rhombus emblazed on their iconic crest, as pointed out by DAZN. The reason for this is to do with Pena Femenina Barcelonista, who were the first women’s team to play at the Camp Nou, back in 1971.

Details 🔷 A rhombus has been added to the badge of Barcelona’s new kit to acknowledge the first women’s team to play at Camp Nou 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/grqaW8zJCO — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2023

Pena Femenina Barcelonista, who were founded in 1970, wore a rhombus crest during their existence, although they ended up becoming Barcelona Femeni in 2002.

The rhombus is a nod to the crest of Peña Femenina Barcelonista which was formed in 1970 and was eventually formed into Barcelona’s official women’s team as of 2002 pic.twitter.com/SJpPn4bYRq — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2023

Barcelona have celebrated their women’s side for many years now, and with good reason. They have progressed into being the undisputed best side in women’s football in Spain, having won the last four league titles, as well as two of the last three Champions Leagues.

Barcelona will hope that they can carry the spirit of Pena Femenina Barcelonista with them in the 2023-24 season, as they look to carry on their success from 2022-23.