Atletico Madrid in advanced negotiations to sell midfielder to Ligue 1 giants in €7m deal

Although Atletico Madrid are not planning to be overly active in the transfer market this summer, that could change depending on certain departures.

Joao Felix’s possible exit would trigger extra spending, although it remains to be seen whether any suitors emerge for the Portuguese, whose future is very much up in the air at the moment.

While Felix’s future is unknown, one player that is set to leave Atletico is Geoffrey Kondogbia. Fabrizio Romano has reported that talks are advanced between Los Colchoneros and Marseille over a €7m deal.

Kondogbia fell down the pecking order at Atletico during the 2022-23 season, and he is very keen to make the move to the Ligue 1 giants as soon as possible.

His replacement at Atletico Madrid has already been lined up, with the club having begun talks with Sofyan Amrabat’s representatives over a deal for the Moroccan international. However, negotiations with Fiorentina have yet to begin.