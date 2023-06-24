Atletico Madrid Celta

Atletico Madrid considering player-plus-cash option in their pursuit of top defensive target

Following the long-term injury suffered by Reinildo Mandava earlier this year, Atletico Madrid are keen to strengthen their options at left back ahead of next season.

Several players have been linked, but their top target is Javi Galan. Earlier this week, Atletico chief Miguel Angel Gil Marin met with Celta Vigo President Carlos Mourino to discuss a deal for the 28-year-old, who has an €18m release clause.

However, Atletico are unwilling to match this amount, and are hoping to lower it during negotiations. One of the ways they wish to do this is by offering multiple players to Celta, as per Diario AS.

Giuliano Simeone, Sergio Camello, Samuel Lino, Manu Sanchez, Santiago Mourino and Rodrigo Riquelme are the names that have been linked with being included in a possible deal, likely as loan options for Celta.

There is a determination from Atletico Madrid to secure Galan’s signature this summer, although negotiations are likely to be far from straightforward, as they look to stay within their budget.

