Achraf Hakimi’s agent on possible Real Madrid return – “All great players see them as a target”

Although Real Madrid are very unlikely to sign a new right back this summer, one is likely to be required over the next few years, especially if Dani Carvajal’s degression continues in the way that it did during the 2022-23 season.

When the time comes, one of the players that Real Madrid could look at is Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan international came through the academy at Los Blancos, before leaving to join Inter Milan in 2020.

He is now at Paris Saint-Germain, although he has been linked with a possible exit, with Real Madrid being one of those tipped to make a move.

Speaking to Diario AS, Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano has left the door open on a possible return to Real Madrid.

“Achraf has been away from Real Madrid for five years, but it is always his home, somewhere in his heart the club is there. If Real Madrid want to sign him, we will listen. If you ask him you will see that he is a Real Madrid fan, but our project now is that of PSG.

“Great players always see Real Madrid as a target. How many players would want to go there? Achraf lived it, and has been formed with the club’s values.”

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid target a move for Hakimi at some point in the near future, but his addition would certainly be an upgrade on their current options.