Rodrygo Goes and Neymar Junior detail what Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti would bring to Brazil

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has been the subject of speculation since late December, with Brazil’s Football Confederation making it very clear that he is the man they want to replace Tite. It appears he will finish his contract with Real Madrid, expiring in 2024, but even his own players are talking about his move to Brazil.

Reports emerged recently that Ancelotti had reached an agreement to take over Brazil in the summer of 2024, although those were denied from Madrid.

Speaking to Marca though, Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes admitted that he would be happy for Carletto to come with him on international breaks.

“I can’t talk much because I don’t know much either. I know he’s plan A for the national team. The president is counting on him and we also want him there. For me, for Vini, for Militao… we know him and we know of his greatness.”

“Having him in the national team is going to be very important, but there is still nothing confirmed. We hope that when his contract ends, he will come to the national team.”

Meanwhile Neymar Junior also confirmed that he would be content to have the Italian come in, citing his CV as a key reason.

“We will have the opportunity to have a foreign coach. Ancelotti has won everything and I’m sure he’s going to teach us a lot.”

It appears there is a groundswell of approval for Ancelotti in Brazil, with players, fans and presidents all keen to have him join. With no commitments beyond 2024, avoiding the temptation of Brazil would be a tough ask for Ancelotti.