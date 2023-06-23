Real Sociedad relieved by no offers for Martin Zubimendi

Real Sociedad have not received any summer transfer offers for midfield star Martin Zubimendi.

La Real secured a Champions League qualification spot at the end of 2022/23 with Imanol Alguacil confident Zubimendi wants to represent his hometown club on Europe’s biggest stage.

Barcelona and Arsenal have both been linked with potential moves for the Spanish international with a €60m release clause in place on the 24-year-old.

Club director of football Roberto Olabe has hinted the club are preparing for a ‘long summer’ in regard to the potential for incoming bids for their key players.

However, despite the ongoing speculation, no formal bids have arrived at the Estadio Anoeta, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Zubimendi has claimed he wants to stay in San Sebastian and the club will only consider a sale if his full release clause is met.

Barcelona’s swoop for Ilkay Gundogan could prevent the Catalans making a move with Arsenal currently chasing Declan Rice.