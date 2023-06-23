Real Madrid tie down midfielder until 2027 after protracted negotiations

Real Madrid have confirmed the renewal of Dani Ceballos, who signs a new four-year contract keeping him at the club until 2027.

It confirms previous reports that Ceballos had interrupted his holidays in Miami to fly home and sign the new deal.

This extends Ceballos stay at the club to a decade if he stays at Real Madrid for its duration, having joined from Real Betis in 2017, for €16.5m.

Ceballos has thus far made 120 appearances for Los Blancos, and spent two of those seasons on loan at Arsenal. Amongst the honours he has collected are two Champions Leagues, one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey.

The question for many is how much game time Ceballos will get. Almost always impressive whenever called upon this season, the 26-year-old made 20 starts. Yet with Jude Bellingham arriving and the rise of Eduardo Camavinga, how much he will be used remains open to speculation.