Osasuna barred from 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League

Osasuna have been banned from competing in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League following a UEFA investigation.

UEFA confirmed at the end of the 2022/23 season their plan to conduct a report into the club following their 7th place La Liga finish.

Despite the fan optimism over European qualification, the club have been concerned by the potential for a ban, relating to connections to match fixing a decade ago.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Comunicado sobre la recomendación de los inspectores de la UEFA de no admitir la inscripción del club en la Conference League 23-24. — C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) June 23, 2023

In January, several members of the former board of directors were convicted of crimes of “misappropriation, accounting crime, falsification of documents and sports corruption”.

UEFA have been investigating to determine if the club was involved, or if it was limited to specific individuals, as part of an extended background check.

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate claimed he was confident the decision would be favourable but UEFA have offered a negative update.

The club have confirmed they will appeal against UEFA’s verdict with rivals Athletic Club on standby to replace them after finishing 8th in 2022/23.