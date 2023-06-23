Marcelo Brozovic close to Saudi Arabia move as Barcelona to make last-ditch Franck Kessie effort

Barcelona have a limited list of midfield targets this summer, but it looks as if one of the main candidates to fulfil the hole left by Sergio Busquets, may be on his way to Saudi Arabia. Marcelo Brozovic looks as if he will leave Inter, and must decide whether to head to the Middle East or resist the millions in hope that a move to Barcelona comes off.

There is nothing concrete between the two clubs as it stands. MD do say that there is interest from Barcelona, who would have made a move for him in January had Franck Kessie been interested in a swap deal.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 هناك مفاوضات بخصوص كيسيه – بروزوفيتش pic.twitter.com/QR3g7dNq63 — Achraf Ben Ayad (@Benayadachraf) June 22, 2023

Achraf Ben Ayad has since claimed that Barcelona have resumed talks with Inter on that deal, but until they persuade Kessie to agree to it, then talks between the clubs are somewhat redundant.

In contrast, it appears a move to Al Nassr is close to being agreed, with Brozovic’s green light the main obstacle remaining according to Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations for Marcelo Brozović to Al Nassr are moving to the final stages as Inter and Saudi club are advancing. 🇭🇷 There are still some differences on the contract — talks will follow on Friday. Final green light up to Brozović and his entourage. pic.twitter.com/apCixSwEUX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

Seemingly Al Nassr will meet Inter’s €25m asking price, and then pay Brozovic €15m per year, a salary far beyond what he might receive elsewhere.

Even beyond the gargantuan pay cheque that Brozovic would earn, perhaps his last during his prime, there is so little certainty over a deal with Barcelona that it would be no surprise to see the Croatian head to the Middle East.

Brozovic clearly is not the man they want at all costs, rather an option, and if Barcelona cannot do a deal they will move on to others. Only an iron-clad desire to remain at the top level of European football, and perhaps assurances from the Barcelona board, are likely to get in the way of a deal.