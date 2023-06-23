Lionel Messi offers Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid advice

Lionel Messi has weighed in on the debate over Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid.

Mbappe has confirmed his intention not to activate a contract extension clause with Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The France captain is under contract at the Parc des Prices until 2024, with an option to extend that deal, by a further 12 months.

However, the clause needs to be triggered this summer, and Mbappe has indicated he is unwilling to do that.

The former AS Monaco hotshot intends to stay in Paris in 2023/24, and hinted he could change his mind over staying, depending on the situation in Paris next season.

Long term admirers Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the latest updates on Mbappe but they are set to wait until 2024, to launch a free transfer offer.

Messi and Mbappe formed a deadly partnership at PSG in the last two seasons, prior to Messi’s incoming departure to Inter Miami, and the Argentinian has tipped Mbappe to join Los Blancos.

“I told him, I prefer you to go to Barca, but if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project”, as per reports from Defensa Central.