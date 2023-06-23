Kylian Mbappe makes contract demand to agree PSG transfer

Kylian Mbappe could be open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer if a key demand is met.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move away from Paris in 2024 but that date could be brought forward.

Mbappe has indicated he will not activate a summer clause to extend his contract from 2024 to 2025 ahead of the new season.

His current contract runs until the end of the 2023/24 campaign with the option to extend it now set to expire.

Mbappe has insisted he could change his mind again in the months ahead, as he angles to stay in Paris for at least one more year.

Real Madrid are continuing to assess the situation, with the La Liga giants considering free transfer talks at the start of 2024, to avoid paying a huge fee now.

Reports from Marca claim PSG want to sell him this summer, for a potential €200m fee, to avoid losing out in 2024.

Mbappe is rumoured to be open to leaving immediately, if the final year of his PSG deal is covered, including €60m in wages and a €90m loyalty bonus.