Jude Bellingham wows fans on Real Madrid inspired return to Birmingham

Birmingham is likely to have a few more Real Madrid fans for the 2023/24 season.

England star Jude Bellingham’s move to the Spanish capital has triggered a wave of local interest in the La Liga giants this summer.

Bellingham rejected the chance to return to England, and join a Premier League club, after opting to leave Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old is an icon in his home city, after emerging through the youth ranks at Birmingham City, before moving to Germany in 2020.

Bellingham was the guest of honour at an Adidas pop store in the city this week as he handed out free signed Real Madrid kits to children who attended.

The event carried the tag line of ‘From Birmingham to the Bernabeu’ and Bellingham remains grateful to the city for its role in his rise.

This kid couldn't believe he'd just met Jude Bellingham 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7HpzJ1eoUl — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 23, 2023

“Now I play for Real Madrid, but Birmingham will always be my home. I’ll always be grateful to my family and friends for their support on my journey, as well as the people of Birmingham”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Bellingham is expected to join up with his new Real Madrid teammates next month for preseason training ahead of their summer tour of the USA.