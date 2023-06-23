Joselu reveals what he will bring to Real Madrid squad

New Real Madrid signing Joselu has opened up on his delight at returning to Los Blancos.

The veteran striker moves back to Madrid, 11 years after leaving the club, followed by spells in England and Germany, and a return to Spain in 2019.

The 33-year-old striker netted an impressive 16 La Liga goals in 2022/23, despite Espanyol’s eventual relegation, and he immediately accepted the chance to rejoin.

Joselu’s deal includes a season long loan at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with an option to make the move permanent next summer, for a €1.5m.

The deal is likely to be a short term cover reinforcement, following Karim Benzema’s departure to Saudi Arabia, and Kylian Mbappe unlikely to arrive until at least 2024.

However, Joselu is ready to add something new to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad on his second debut in Madrid.

“I’m a different player to those already in the squad. Everything Ancelotti teaches me and what I’ll learn in the first months of preseason will be beneficial”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Scoring goals is something you’re born with. It’s a gift that not every footballer has and I thank God in the last few seasons I’ve scored lots of goals.”

Joselu will join up with his new teammates on their return to preseason training in July ahead of a summer tour of the USA.