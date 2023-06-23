Jose Bordalas to remain in La Liga next season after agreeing two-year deal

Getafe have announced that manager Jose Bordalas will remain at the club after saving them from relegation last season.

Bordalas, who has now managed Los Azulones for 219 games over two spells, taking them from Segunda to Europe the first time around, returned with seven games remaining last campaign. On the final day of the season, Getafe secured a draw against direct rivals Real Valladolid to save themselves.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | José Bordalás continuará al frente del equipo azulón en las próximas dos temporadas 👏#Bordalás2025 — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) June 23, 2023

Bordalas has signed a two-year contract with Los Azulones, despite looking for work elsewhere. He openly admitted as much in an interview after the end of the season, saying he was looking for a more ambitious project. It appears there wasn’t one forthcoming though, as he decides to remain where he is loved by both fans and players.

@GetafeCF have announced that Jose Bordalas is staying. He remains at the club after saving them from relegation with 7 games to go. #Getafe pic.twitter.com/WZBxHF00O8 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 23, 2023

His reputation in Spain is one of abrasive football and a direct style, which at times earns him criticism. His track record can scarcely be critiqued though, almost always achieving the objectives set for him over the last decade.