Ivan Rakitic targeted by Saudi Arabian club

Sevilla captain Ivan Rakitic is the latest La Liga name linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Following Al Ittihad’s bold swoop to sign Real Madrid skipper, and 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, other Saudi Pro League sides have stepped up their efforts.

The league is rumoured to be planning an overhaul in the coming months, following a move to bring four of their biggest clubs under greater state control, ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Clubs can offer huge salary packages to players, particularly those in the final years of their career, and Rakitic is on the radar of Al Ettifaq.

As per reports from Diario AS, the club have already reached out to Rakitic’s agent, with a rejected offer of €6m per year.

Despite Rakitic appearing ready to complete the final year of his contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Al Ettifaq are expected to make a renewed wage offer, of €10m per year to the 35-year-old.