Inter Milan chasing former Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has emerged as a summer transfer target for Inter Milan.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for the Spanish international in 2022 but he opted to sign an extension at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta made his original decision based on loyalty to the Premier League side, but he role has reduced in the last 12 months, ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival.

Speculation over his place in Pochettino’s plans has reopened the door for a potential exit, despite being under contract until 2024.

As per reports from Sky Italia, Champions League finalists Inter are interested in the 33-year-old to add experience to their squad next season.

The report claims Azpilicueta’s agent is in talks with Chelsea to release the veteran full back from his contract to enable a free transfer move to Italy this month.

Simone Inzaghi is rumoured to be looking at Azpilicueta’s versatility to play in a back three, and at wing back, as the key factor.